Evander Injury: Scans show positive results

Evander (undisclosed) has avoided a major injury and is not expected to be out long term, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Evander was helped off injured in the season opener and was facing some scans, luckily avoiding a major injury. That said, he will now start his rehabilitation, hoping to return in the next week or two. This will be a rough loss until he is fit again, as he notched 18 goals and 14 assists in 26 appearances last campaign.