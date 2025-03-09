Evander News: Assists off bench
Evander assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.
Evander was able to come off the bench Saturday after injuring his back mid week in the Concacaf Champions Cup. He managed to assist in 29 minutes of play, scoring and assisting through the first three MLS appearances.
