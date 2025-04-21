Evander News: Brace in 3-2 victory

Evander scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Chicago Fire.

Evander returned from a knee injury, which kept him out of two games, and scored two goals. This makes it five goals in his last three starts and six for the season. He put all three of his shots on target in the game and also created three chances. In his last four starts, he has created 13 chances but has not produced an assist in that time. In total, he has scored six goals and provided one assist.