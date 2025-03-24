Evander News: Brace Saturday

Evander scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

Evander was on fire Saturday, controlling most of the game from the opening whistle. He would take a bit to find the back of the net but eventually would in the 70th minute, quickly scoring another in the 75th minute. He now has four goal contributions this season, with three goals and one assist in four starts (five appearances).