Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evander headshot

Evander News: Brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Evander scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

Evander was on fire Saturday, controlling most of the game from the opening whistle. He would take a bit to find the back of the net but eventually would in the 70th minute, quickly scoring another in the 75th minute. He now has four goal contributions this season, with three goals and one assist in four starts (five appearances).

Evander
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now