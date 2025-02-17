Evander News: Completes Cincinnati move

Evander has completed a trade from the Timbers to FC Cincinnati in a cash-for-player trade from the Portland Timbers in exchange for $12 million and up to $150,000 in conditional performance-based incentives, his new club announced Monday. He signed a contract until the end of the 2027 MLS season with a club option for a further year.

Evander was a finalist for the 2024 MLS MVP award and was named to the league's Best XI after notching 15 goals and 19 assists in the previous campaign, and his 34 goal contributions ranked second in the league last season behind Lionel Messi. Evander will fill the void left by Luciano Acosta, who was traded to FC Dallas, and he figures to play a prominent role for Cincinnati right from Day 1.