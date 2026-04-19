Evander News: Converts penalty in draw

Evander scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire.

Evander made his presence felt in both open play and set pieces, with his 79th-minute penalty goal pulling his team closer to an eventual draw in the weekend's clash. The No. 10 also registered his most shots, crosses and chances created in seven league matches this season. While the goal was his first of the year, he has been heavily involved in attacking duties lately and should continue to play an essential role going forward, with his playmaking talent setting him apart from most of the squad.