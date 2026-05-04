Evander News: First MLS hat trick

Evander scored three goals to go with six shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Chicago Fire.

Evander stole the show with his first MLS hat trick to clinch the win, returning to scoring in open play for the first time this season with a first half brace before adding a stoppage time penalty to complete the treble.The Brazilian has hit strong form after a slow start to the season, registering 22 shots and creating 11 chances across his last four matches.