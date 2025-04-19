Evander News: In starting XI Saturday
Evander (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Chicago Fire.
Evander missed the last two league matches but resumed training Tuesday, so he should be an option for significant minutes in a central attacking midfield role against Chicago. The midfielder recorded four goals and one assist over his previous five appearances and was also one of his side's most productive set-piece takers, scoring twice from direct free kicks.
