Evander News: Involved in five goals Saturday

Evander scored two goals and assisted thrice from four shots and nine chances created in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Orlando City.

Evander delivered one of the league's most dominant individual performances of the year, scoring twice on counterattacks, with one left-footed finish from inside the box and another strike from distance with his right foot, while his three assists came from a corner kick and two short passes. He also set new season highs with nine chances created, six accurate crosses and five fouls drawn. His brilliant momentum has lifted him to 15 combined goals and assists on the 2026 campaign, which represents the second-highest mark in MLS behind Lionel Messi's 17.