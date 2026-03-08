Evander News: On bench to face Toronto
Evander (leg) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting against Toronto.
Evander avoided a long absence after suffering a leg injury in the initial minutes of the 2026 season opener. He'll likely see minutes as a substitute before taking Gerardo Valenzuela's place in the starting lineup. The Brazilian should be able to produce as soon as he's on the field given his attacking upside and set-piece skills.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now