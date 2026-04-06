Evander News: Registers most crosses
Evander recorded three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to New York Red Bulls.
Evander recorded the joint-most crosses in the match and created five chances, while also contributing defensively with a tackle. However, he appears to be experiencing a dip in form compared to last season, managing just one goal contribution across five appearances this campaign.
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