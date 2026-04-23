Evander News: Scores again
Evander scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus New York City FC.
Evander knocks in a goal Wednesday for his second one in a row. It's been somewhat of a slow start for the midfielder, only recording two goals with one assist through eight MLS matches this season, creating 20 chances qith 39 crosses (13 accurate).
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