Evander News: Scores brace in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Evander scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Inter Miami CF.

Evander scored in the 50th and 70th minutes to seal Cincinnati's win at home, and now has 15 goals in the season. The midfielder logged his side in shots as usual during the match. He also has seven assists to his name in 21 appearances (20 starts).

Evander
FC Cincinnati
