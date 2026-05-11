Evander News: Scores in 2-2 draw

Evander scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Evander scored his sixth goal of the MLS season as Cincinnati drew 2-2 away to Charlotte. Four of his goals have come in the last two games, both of which were away, making it five goals in away games this season. He took five shots, putting three on target, and created two chances. This is the fifth time this season he has taken five or more shots, and the third time he has put three shots on target.