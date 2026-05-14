Evander News: Scores in defeat

Evander scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat versus Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Evander got in on the goalscoring during Wednesday's loss, but it wasn't enough to earn even a point in the match as Miami proved to be too much to handle for the defense. Evander was his usually excellent self in the attack, but it just wasn't enough. He will hope to keep this sort of offensive form going as he continues to put himself right amongst the best in MLS.