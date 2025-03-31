Evander News: Scores in win over Nashville

Evander scored a goal off four shots (one on target) and created four chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

Evander had another great performance here, once again showing his playmaking skills and scoring Cincinnati's first goal with a spectacular free-kick shot in the 43rd minute. One of MLS' best players at his position last year with Portland, Evander is off to a great start in his new club, with four goals and one assist over his first six appearances.