Evander News: Scores late goal

Evander scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus New York City FC.

Evander was the decisive figure in Wednesday's 2-1 win over NYCFC, first providing the through ball that created Kenji Mboma Dem's 11th-minute opener before spinning away from two defenders inside the box in the 90th to fire a left-footed laser past Matt Freese and seal all three points. The Brazilian has now scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists across 19 MLS appearances this season, with his league-leading 23rd goal contribution including four stoppage-time goals in his Cincinnati career, three of which have been match-winners, both records in club history. His stoppage-time strike handed Cincinnati their first win over NYCFC since 2024 and moved the Orange and Blue to fifth in the Eastern Conference.