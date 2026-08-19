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Evander News: Scores late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Evander scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus New York City FC.

Evander was the decisive figure in Wednesday's 2-1 win over NYCFC, first providing the through ball that created Kenji Mboma Dem's 11th-minute opener before spinning away from two defenders inside the box in the 90th to fire a left-footed laser past Matt Freese and seal all three points. The Brazilian has now scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists across 19 MLS appearances this season, with his league-leading 23rd goal contribution including four stoppage-time goals in his Cincinnati career, three of which have been match-winners, both records in club history. His stoppage-time strike handed Cincinnati their first win over NYCFC since 2024 and moved the Orange and Blue to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Evander
FC Cincinnati
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