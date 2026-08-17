Evander News: Snaps goal contribution streak

Evander recorded five shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Evander had a productive outing Saturday, but he failed to extend his remarkable streak of goal contributions. He had recorded at least one goal contribution in each of his last eight matches, but even more impressively had 18 goal contributions (nine goals and nine assists) over that stretch. Him being shut out wasn't for the lack of trying as he took five shots and created two chances in his full 90 minutes of action. He'll look to start a new streak Wednesday versus New York City FC.