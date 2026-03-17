Evander News: Supplies assist in defeat

Evander assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 6-1 loss to New England Revolution.

Evander assisted the lone Cincinnati goal Sunday in their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of New England. In addition to his assist, the veteran attacker led the Cincinnati attack with three shots on goal, two accurate crosses and three corners. The appearance marks Evander's first 90-minute shift of the campaign after being forced off due to a leg injury in the season's opening match.