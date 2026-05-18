Evander News: Two Assists in draw

Evander assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

Evander was the standout creative performer in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Snapdragon Stadium, first threading a precise through ball in the first half that carved open San Diego's backline for Kenji Mboma Dem to finish, then delivering the corner in the second half that Tom Barlow converted in traffic to give his side a 2-1 lead. The Brazilian playmaker operates as the creative hub behind Cincinnati's strikers, and his influence on both goals illustrated why he is the most important figure in his side's attacking structure. Evander has now recorded seven goals and three assists across 13 MLS appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in MLS this campaign.