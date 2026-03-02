Evanilson Injury: Doubtful against Brentford

Evanilson (knock) is doubtful for Tuesday's clash against Brentford after missing Sunday's training session due to an injury sustained in the previous match against Sunderland, coach Andoni Iraola said in the press conference. "It is too early, but the Brazilian didn't train yesterday as he was still sore. They train tonight, so they will assess him and how he trains."

