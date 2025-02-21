Evanilson Injury: Recovery going well

Evansilon (foot) is recovering as expected, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "You have surgery and you have to wait, now he's doing a lot of things, but in the first weeks when you cannot do anything with the foot, it has been boring."

Evanilson is working on his recovery from the broken foot, and appears to be getting closer to a return. He now needs to work through training to get back up to match fitness. Iraola declined to give a specific timeline for Evanilson's return to fitness, though he could be back before the March international break.