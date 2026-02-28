Evanilson Injury: Scores off bench before knock

Evanilson (knock) scored a goal off bench before being forced off late during Saturday's clash against Sunderland.

Evanilson checked in at halftime and instantly changed the tempo, burying the equalizer in the 63rd minute off a slick assist from Marcus Tavernier, but his outing was cut short after taking a heavy knock in the final five minutes. The striker tried to gut it out and stay on the pitch, yet eventually signaled to the bench and had to come off. He will be evaluated over the next few days with hopes of being ready for Tuesday's showdown against Brentford, and if he cannot go, Junior Kroupi is in line to lead the attack just like he did against the Black Cats.