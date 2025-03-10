Evanilson News: Finds net in draw with Spurs

Evanilson scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Evanilson looked a constant danger Sunday and was rewarded by scoring from one of the three shots he placed on target. The Brazilian striker is looking as good as ever following an absence of nearly two months with a broken foot. From 21 appearances (15 starts) he has bagged six goals and has scored in each of his last two matches.