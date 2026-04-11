Evanilson News: Gets assist on winner

Evanilson assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

The forward only created one chance but he was able to assist on the winning goal by getting a perfect touch pass in to Alex Scott. Evanilson has a favorable matchup to get on the scoreboard again when he takes on Newcastle, a team which has conceded 45 goals in this EPL season.