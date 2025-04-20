Evanilson News: Just one shot on target in draw

Evanilson registered three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Evanilson was not at his most effective Saturday in an anemic scoreless draw. He managed just one shot on target and won two of the four duels he engaged in. Defensively he executed three clearances and a block. The Brazilian has been sharp recently, he has netted four from the Cherries previous four EPL matches, and has accrued nine goals from 26 appearances (23 starts).