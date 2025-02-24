Evanilson News: Might not start Tuesday

Evanilson is not likely to start Tuesday's game against Brighton as he continues to build up fitness following his foot injury, manager Andoni Iraola told media Monday. "With Eva, the problem is not his injury, it's that he hasn't trained. He has lost a lot of training and it's a matter more of the shape that he is in right now than the proper injury."

Evanilson was an unused sub in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton, and all signs point to him being on the bench again on Tuesday due to the quick turnaround between games but also due to his recovery process. The Brazilian should return to the lineup once he's fully healthy, though, as he's scored five goals across 19 Premier League outings (17 starts) this season.