Evanilson's performance was limited Sunday in a goalless game that offered few attacking opportunities for either side. He did create the disallowed goal via a cut-back to David Brooks who finished but was ruled offside, and had a shot at goal blocked. In open play he was central to the Cherries early offensive pressure, combining well, drawing defenders and enabling chances. In recent matches Evanilson has been getting more involvement in the final third, better link-ups, and creeping consistency even if he has only found the net once. He is well-positioned to improve his scoring effectiveness in upcoming fixtures.