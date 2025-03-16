Fantasy Soccer
Evanilson headshot

Evanilson News: Only one shot on target in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Evanilson generated four shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Brentford.

Evanilson looked threatening and lively Saturday but he only managed to place one shot on target with another attempt being blocked. The Cherries lead striker has been in good form since returning from injury a few weeks ago, he has scored in each of Bournemouth's previous two matches. From 22 appearances (19 starts) he has netted six.

