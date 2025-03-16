Evanilson News: Only one shot on target in loss

Evanilson generated four shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Brentford.

Evanilson looked threatening and lively Saturday but he only managed to place one shot on target with another attempt being blocked. The Cherries lead striker has been in good form since returning from injury a few weeks ago, he has scored in each of Bournemouth's previous two matches. From 22 appearances (19 starts) he has netted six.