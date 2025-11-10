Evanilson lacked effectiveness Sunday. The striker almost got onto the scoresheet when a header grazed the post, but he did not place any shots on target. In midfield action he only won one of the five duels he engaged in and was subbed after 77 minutes. The regular starter has only netted one this season from nine appearances; he risks losing his starting spot to Eli Kroupi who has netted four. The young Frenchman bagged most of these goals when he recently took Evanilson's position while he was injured.