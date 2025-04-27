Fantasy Soccer
Evanilson headshot

Evanilson News: Set for three-match ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 1:21am

Evanilson was shown a straight red card in the 70th minute of Sunday's match against Manchester and is set to serve a three-match ban, according to the league.

Evanilson was shown a red card following a VAR review in the 70th minute forcing Bournemouth down to ten men. He will be suspended for their next three contests and will return on May. 25. against Leicester. His absence will force a change in the frontline with Antoine Semenyo expected to play as the striker for upcoming fixtures.

