Evanilson News: Set for three-match ban

Evanilson was shown a red card following a VAR review in the 70th minute forcing Bournemouth down to ten men. He will be suspended for their next three contests and will return on May. 25. against Leicester. His absence will force a change in the frontline with Antoine Semenyo expected to play as the striker for upcoming fixtures.