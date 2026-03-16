Evanilson News: Six shots in draw

Evanilson registered six shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Burnley.

Evanilson led the Bournemouth attacking effort Saturday with six shots (two on goal) but was unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw versus Burnley. Across his last five appearances (four starts), the attacker has scored once from nine shots (five on goal) and created two chances. Evanilson has played the full 90 minutes twice across his last 10 appearances (eight starts) in all competitions.