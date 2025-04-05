Fantasy Soccer
Evanilson headshot

Evanilson News: Strikes twice in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Evanilson scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus West Ham United.

Evanilson demonstrated again Saturday that he is one of the sharpest goal poachers in the EPL. He struck twice in the goal mouth area utilizing his fast reflexes. The Brazilian is in sizzling form, he has netted six from the Cherries last six matches, scoring in five of these six games.

Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth
