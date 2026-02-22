Evanilson News: Struggles against West Ham

Evanilson recorded one successful dribble and one block in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United.

Evanilson extended his poor run of form Saturday as he failed to score or assist for the fourth straight game. The striker remains on five goals during the current season, showing a stark contrast between his prolific January, when he scored three times across five matches, and a complete drought since then. In any case, he's still the first choice to lead the team's front line over Enes Unal.