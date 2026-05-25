Evanilson News: Subpar end to season

Evanilson had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Evanilson lost his finishing touch late in the season, as he went scoreless across the last six matches despite his team's excellent form. Still, he maintained his role as the club's lone center-forward during that stretch. He ultimately scored six goals and two assists in 37 outings, falling well short of his previous year's 12-goal tally. The attacker also recorded averages of 1.9 shots (0.6 on goal) and 0.9 chances created per game.