Evanilson News: Three shots, no goal
Evanilson generated three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester City.
Evanilson recorded a solid three shots Tuesday despite no goals in the draw, nearly scoring an early opener that looked impossible to miss. This keeps the striker at six goals this season, set to end the season with fewer than he had last campaign. He does continue as their regular forward, recording 69 shots this season.
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