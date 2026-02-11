Evanilson was denied a couple of chances by the opposing goalkeeper but didn't pose a big threat and was subbed off in the 58th minute during the midweek clash. The forward failed to find the net for the third straight game, recording neither a goal nor an assist in any of his side's last seven goals. Despite some strong stints in the current campaign, Evanilson's inconsistent form has prevented him from reaching his full potential, and he's still five goals away from his 2024\/25 EPL season total.