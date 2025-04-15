Evanilson News: Woodwork strike in win

Evanilson generated four shots (zero on goal) in Monday's 1-0 win against Fulham.

Evanison worked hard Monday all over the field. He engaged in 12 duels (winning seven), and executed three clearances and two tackles. He was unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet when a strike rattled off the crossbar and he had two other attempts blocked. The Brazilian striker is in good form, he has accrued six goals from the Cherries previous six matches.