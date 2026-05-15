Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Guessand (knee) is a late call for Sunday's match against Brentford, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "But we hope that Evann Guessand returns to the squad on Sunday. It's looking good, but he has two training sessions to come through. We want him to get a few minutes, so he can be an option in Leipzig."

Guessand is trending towards a return Sunday, as the forward is working on a clean bill of health as he trains the next two days. This will likely lead to his return Sunday, although the club will likely still subject him to a late fitness test to confirm his fitness. He started in two matches before the injury, although the forward has mainly served as a rotational piece this campaign, earning one goal and one assist in six appearances (three starts) since joining the club.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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