Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand Injury: Dealing with knee problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Guessand is dealing with a knee injury and will be assessed to determine whether he'll be fit enough to play Sunday against Newcastle United, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "We have to assess [Evann] Guessand's knee. He got a hit, and let's see - he could walk. He didn't limp when he left the game after the final whistle."

Guessand was subbed off from Thursday's win over Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League due to an apparent knee injury, and he'll have to be assessed to see whether he'll be available for the weekend. If he's not, then Jorgen Strand Larsen will be an option to start upfront.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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