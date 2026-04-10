Evann Guessand Injury: Dealing with knee problem
Guessand is dealing with a knee injury and will be assessed to determine whether he'll be fit enough to play Sunday against Newcastle United, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "We have to assess [Evann] Guessand's knee. He got a hit, and let's see - he could walk. He didn't limp when he left the game after the final whistle."
Guessand was subbed off from Thursday's win over Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League due to an apparent knee injury, and he'll have to be assessed to see whether he'll be available for the weekend. If he's not, then Jorgen Strand Larsen will be an option to start upfront.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evann Guessand See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics14 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks14 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3215 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3032 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3035 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evann Guessand See More