Evann Guessand Injury: Eyeing second leg return

Guessand (knee) is eyeing a potential return next Thursday in the reserve fixture of their Conference League match against Shakhtar, according to manager Oliver Galsner. "Evann is progressing...and we were very aggressive with the rehab, so he's on the pitch, working well, there's no reaction in his knee. We're working towards the second leg that he might be available for the second leg for a few minutes. If we need this, of course, it can happen, we hope he's then available."

Guessand is already looking to make some decent progress in training after a knee injury, as the forward is pushing himself for a quick return. That said, he now eyes the reverse fixture of their tie with Shakhtar for a return, meaning he could return in a week. However, if deemed fit for play, he is unlikely to see much time and likely to be available for only a few minutes of play.