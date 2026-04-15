Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand Injury: Hopeful to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Guessand (knee) is eyeing a return this season, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Evann is out for a few weeks with a knee injury. Hopefully, he can return by the end of the season."

Guessnad was already set to miss around a month of action due to a knee injury, and that would leave him with a return this season, although with only a few games to play. This is still positive, especially after earning a few starts recently. That said, he has only started in three of his six appearances this season while notching a goal and an assist.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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