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Evann Guessand Injury: Leaves Fiorentina game with issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 2:05pm

Guessand subbed off due to an apparent injury during Thursday's UEFA Conference League win over Fiorentina.

Guessand left the midweek game with discomfort, though it remains unclear whether he picked up a relevant injury. The attacker has scored one goal and one assist over his last eight official matches played and is starting to establish himself as a regular option in the rotation. However, if he's not fit enough to feature in upcoming fixtures, there may be an opportunity for Yeremy Pino to return to the main lineup.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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