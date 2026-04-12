Evann Guessand Injury: Missing Sunday

Guessand (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Newcastle.

Guessand is not with his team Sunday and will wait on a return, as the forward's knee injury is too much to play through. This does force a change for the club after two starts in a row, with Brennan Johnson and Yeremy Pino starting in the attacking portion of the midfield. That said, he hopes to only miss a match or two with the injury, looking to reclaim his starting role.