Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand Injury: Missing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Guessand (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Newcastle.

Guessand is not with his team Sunday and will wait on a return, as the forward's knee injury is too much to play through. This does force a change for the club after two starts in a row, with Brennan Johnson and Yeremy Pino starting in the attacking portion of the midfield. That said, he hopes to only miss a match or two with the injury, looking to reclaim his starting role.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evann Guessand See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evann Guessand See More
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
48 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
58 days ago