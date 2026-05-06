Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand Injury: Out against Shakhtar Donetsk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 6:06am

Guessand (knee) will not be included in the squad for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk despite returning to training, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Evann trained today, but it's too early, so he doesn't make the squad tomorrow. We have to assess on a daily basis."

Guessand's return to training is an encouraging sign, but Glasner's comments confirm the knee issue has not progressed quickly enough to make him available for the European fixture. The Ivorian forward had been pushing hard to feature in the second leg after missing Sunday's clash against Bournemouth, with the timeline ultimately proving too tight. The club will continue to monitor his condition on a daily basis, leaving his availability for the final stretch of the season uncertain.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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