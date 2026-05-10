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Evann Guessand Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Guessand (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Everton.

Guessand has been unable to recover in time for the clash against Everton, extending his absence to eight consecutive matches despite his return to training and his determination to be available after a frustrating spell on the sidelines. The Ivorian forward's knee issue has not progressed quickly enough despite the club's daily monitoring of his condition, leaving his availability for the final fixtures of the season increasingly uncertain. His return will be closely watched in the coming days as the club hopes to have the forward back in contention before the campaign draws to a close.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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