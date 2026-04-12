Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand Injury: Set to miss three to four weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Guessand (knee) will miss three to four weeks after picking up an injury during Crystal Palace's Conference League win over Fiorentina, according to coach Oliver Glasner, per Sky Sports.

Guessand had been building momentum since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January, contributing two goals in 11 appearances, making this a frustrating setback at a critical stage of the campaign. The Ivory Coast international had started the previous two matches before the injury struck, and his absence will force coach Oliver Glasner to reshuffle the attacking options with Brennan Johnson and Yeremy Pino among the candidates to fill the void in the front line during his recovery.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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