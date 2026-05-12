Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand Injury: Training, not fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Guessand (knee) is back in training but is not an option for Wednesday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Evann and Borna took part in the first part of the training session. We are working towards them returning against Brentford [on Sunday]. They will need a few minutes to get back into shape, of course. All the others are fine."

Guessand is going to miss another match despite his return to training, as the forward still needs more time to recover. Instead, he will focus on making the team sheet when facing Brentford on Sunday, still looking to be an option for two games to end the season. He earned three starts in his last five appearances before the injury, potentially getting more time to end the season as they test his talents.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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