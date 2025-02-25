Evann Guessand News: Assists opening goal in win

Guessand assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Montpellier.

Guessand assisted Jonathan Clauss to open the game against Montpellier in the 30th minute. This is his second assist in a row and his third in the last five games. He also attempted four shots, a total he hasn't bettered at any point this season.