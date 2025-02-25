Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand News: Assists opening goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Guessand assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Montpellier.

Guessand assisted Jonathan Clauss to open the game against Montpellier in the 30th minute. This is his second assist in a row and his third in the last five games. He also attempted four shots, a total he hasn't bettered at any point this season.

Evann Guessand
Nice
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now