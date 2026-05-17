Evann Guessand headshot

Evann Guessand News: Makes bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Guessand (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Brentford.

Guessand passed his late fitness test after manager Oliver Glasner expressed optimism about his return and confirmed he would need to come through two training sessions before a final call was made, earning a spot in the squad in line with the positive update provided earlier in the week. The forward has primarily served as a rotational piece since joining the club, contributing one goal and one assist across six appearances, and a bench role represents the most logical first step in his return.

Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
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